Local government changes must be beneficial to Taranaki communities, says Forum

The Taranaki Mayoral Forum acknowledges the Government's intention to undertake a major review of local government across Aotearoa New Zealand and emphasises that any changes must support positive outcomes for Taranaki's communities.

The Government's proposal, which could eventually see regional councils removed, marks one of the most significant potential reforms since the 1989 restructuring of local government.

The Taranaki Mayoral Forum brings together the region's three district mayors and the Chair of the Taranaki Regional Council.

Forum Chair Craig Williamson says members agree that it is timely to consider how local government can best serve communities into the future.

"We understand the Government's desire to improve the way services are delivered across the country. Our focus is ensuring that any reform genuinely benefits Taranaki. Our region has unique strengths and characteristics, and it's important that any new model reflects those."

New Plymouth District Mayor Max Brough says this week's announcement is the beginning of an important conversation.

"We'll take the time to carefully review the proposals and understand what they could mean for our communities. Ensuring strong local representation and effective service delivery will remain central to our thinking."

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says collaboration will be essential as the reform process develops.

"As more detail becomes available, we will continue to work closely as a region. The priority for all of us is achieving outcomes that support and strengthen our communities."

South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon says the Forum is committed to engaging constructively with the Government.

"We value the opportunity to be part of the discussion and will approach it with an open and considered mindset. It's important that any changes recognise the value of local leadership and decision‑making, remembering that one size does not fit all."

Mr Williamson added that all four councils are aligned in taking a careful, informed approach.

"We need time to fully examine the proposal before forming detailed views. What we can say is that we will work together to ensure Taranaki's interests are clearly understood as the national conversation progresses."