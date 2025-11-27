Cracroft Reserve in Christchurch selected as preferred site for National Erebus Memorial

"I have made the decision to locate the National Erebus Memorial at Cracroft Reserve in Ōtautahi Christchurch," announced Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Secretary for Culture and Heritage.

The Government has confirmed a site to build the National Erebus Memorial, that will honour the 257 people onboard Flight TE901, which crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus, Antarctica in 1979. The Memorial will be a place for Erebus families, members of Operation Overdue, New Zealanders and international visitors to gather, remember and reflect on those lost on Flight TE901, and the impact of the accident on themselves, their families, aviation and the nation.

Manatū Taonga has explored 50 different sites for the Memorial in the greater Auckland area over the past two years. Unfortunately, no suitable site has been identified, and we have recently been advised that Takaparawhau in Auckland is no longer a potential site for the Memorial.

"Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is fully supportive of the Memorial being located with Ngāi Tūāhuriri and the people of Christchurch. I acknowledge the participation of Ngāi Tūāhuriri in the site selection process and warm welcome of Erebus families, the Ministry and the Memorial," says Leauanae.

"I have been heartened by Christchurch's warmth, generosity and support through the process of identifying potential sites. Having been offered two possible sites by the Mayor of Christchurch earlier this year, I have chosen Cracroft Reserve as the preferred site for the Memorial.

"Cracroft Reserve has panoramic views over Christchurch and out to the Southern Alps. It's a space where both quiet moments or group gatherings can take place, it's tranquil, green, and has a beautiful outlook.

"I am confident that this site will be fitting for the Memorial.

"Avon Riverbank is also a very strong site with many positive attributes. I've made the decision to retain the Avon Riverbank as an alternative site in the event that we are unable to progress Cracroft Reserve.

"It's been almost 46 years since the Erebus disaster - Aotearoa's worst civil accident. A Memorial is long overdue, and what I know for certain is that Erebus families deserve a Memorial as soon as possible. Cracroft Reserve in Christchurch is our best opportunity to make that happen.

"I am confident that Christchurch's warm welcome to Erebus families, and the city's experience and understanding of the importance of remembrance will provide the right space for this national memorial," says Leauanae.