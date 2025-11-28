Start Line Frenzy for One NZ GODZONE in Marlborough Sounds

Anticipation soared as the starting gun signalled the launch of One New Zealand GODZONE today, unveiling a breathtaking adventure course for its twelfth epic chapter.

124 adventure racers charged off the One New Zealand GODZONE start line on the edge of Grove Arm in the Queen Charlotte Sounds this afternoon as the largest expedition race in the world got underway for its twelfth chapter.

In a dramatic start to the eight-day event, race organisers were forced to re-route the original start line location of Picton across to Ngākuta Point in the Inner Sounds after gale force winds were forecast for the Cook Straight and Picton Harbour areas.

"We were well prepared to make the starting route change due to the forecast. The amendment shortens the 31km Stage One kayak leg by about half an hour," says race director Adam Fairmaid.

31 adventure racing teams started at the line. They kayaked from Ngākuta Point across Grove Arm to the Outward-Bound centre at Anakiwa. There, they swapped kayaks for packrafts before trekking to Double Bay in Pelorus Sound. From Double Bay, teams packraft into Havelock to complete stage one of the nine-stage race.

"There are nine significant stages in this race, with some taking teams anywhere from 24-36 hours to complete. It's going to be demanding both physically and mentally, with a diverse mix of Marlborough terrain to get through," says Fairmaid.

The full-length GODZONE Pure is 613km, and GODZONE Pursuit is 524km. Teams are expected to take between five and eight days to complete the course.

"Tonight, the teams transition to mountain bikes at Havelock. Stage 2 is an 82km ride through the Waikakaho Cullen area to privately owned Avon Station in the Waihopai Valley," he says.

"This stunning high-country station features rugged mountains, diverse wildlife, and a real New Zealand backcountry adventure. Teams ascend the peaks of Ferny Gair and Barometer peaks before heading down towards the rather splendid Lake Alexander. Stage 3 covers 50km with spectacular views, ample route options, and could take some teams up to 36 hours to finish."

From there, teams head into stage four: a 144km mountain bike over the 1566m Acheron Saddle on Marlborough's Mueller Station. They bike down into Wairau Valley to finish at St Ronan's Well on the St Arnaud Range. Here, teams' complete stage 5, a two-hour guided canyoning experience. They then packraft down the Wairau River and trek‑packraft through the Richmond Ranges and Pelorus River on the 129km stage 6 of the race.

"The rivers are dark zoned from 8:45pm to 5:45am. This will be a critical point where leading teams may split the field if they can get down the river with enough daylight," says Fairmaid.

Stage 7 is an 80km mountain bike ride through the Nydia Track to Elaine Bay. Teams then start the long journey home with a 69km packraft and trek through the Outer Sounds. The final leg is from Kenepuru Head, via Te Mahia Bay, to the finish at Shelly Beach Reserve in Picton.

Fairmaid says achieving the twelfth anniversary is a significant highlight for the newly formed PURE ADVENTURE Charitable Trust, which is now behind the event.

"It's been a decade of adventure, that's for sure. When we started in 2011, we wanted to get one under our belt and then see what happened. Now, over a decade later, the event still attracts racers from all over who want a real New Zealand expedition adventure."

"All teams are carrying a GPS tracking unit with them through the entire course, and during Chapter 11, we had over 1 million unique views as people around the world followed the teams' progress over the week of racing."

Follow live GPS tracking here: www.godzoneadventure.com