NZPFU calls on Government to intervene and save New Zealand's Fire Service

About 2,000 NZPFU members walk off the job for one hour today from midday in 19 cities and towns in a bid to try and get FENZ and the Government to act to address the dire state of the fire service.

For more information on the location of the strike action go to www.direemergency.nz/events

The NZPFU has worked hard to try and find a way through to settlement. We have been innovative in developing options for settlement and repeatedly urged FENZ to return to the table willing to actually negotiate. FENZ has refused to adapt its position and last week refused to agree to new bargaining dates on the basis they only want to meet in facilitation. The Employment Relations Authority only received the final legal submissions yesterday and a decision is pending.

Instead of actually trying to reach settlement and address the systemic failings of the fire service, FENZ has pushed on with an application for facilitation, attempted to present distorted information in the pursuit of that application, dropped a 260‑page restructure document that culls about 160 jobs without consulting with the NZPFU or the PSA, refuses to address serious asbestos risks in Auckland, and continues to fail the community with a failing fleet and replace closed stations or those under extremely poor earthquake ratings.

A growing concern for the NZPFU is whether the current senior management of FENZ is acting honestly and transparently.

Despite claims that firefighters would not be affected by the restructure, FENZ has put a stop to appointing into Firefighter and Officer roles after having already cancelled the January Recruit course. FENZ are refusing to be clear on the 235 additional firefighters that were "agreed in principle" in 2023 and now appear to be driving career Firefighter/Officer numbers below the current establishment.FENZ has claimed that the restructure would save about 10% of its annual budget which is $70‑$80 million. The savings through the loss of about 160 jobs would be nowhere near $70 million. The 260‑page document fails to detail the actual savings and how those savings will be achieved. The NZPFU is very concerned that the savings will be primarily achieved from flow‑on effects including impacting on the resourcing (appliances, equipment and staffing) of emergency response.

These issues all directly impact on the bargaining.

At all times FENZ has a statutory obligation to act in good faith which means being active and constructive in the employment relationship including being communicative. In times of bargaining that obligation has particular meaning including providing the necessary information relevant to the bargaining. FENZ refuses to discuss claims that are impacted by the restructure. They also failed to tell us of the restructure when discussing those claims.

FENZ's senior leadership, and by their silence the FENZ Board, have demonstrated brazen disrespect of the NZPFU membership, and their legal and contractual rights.

The only option the NZPFU members have in these circumstances is to strike.

It is the NZPFU's strong view that FENZ senior leadership are intent on driving the fire service into the ground which directly impacts on the protection and safety of the community, as well as the safety of those responding.

The NZPFU is one of six unions that has called on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to step up and meet with us in a bid to resolve the bargaining across health, education and public services. Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, and workers that support those essential public services are currently all taking various types of industrial action after months of bargaining, and in our case more than a year, has not resolved in any fair or reasonable settlement. The joint letter dated 10 November 2025 to the Prime Minister is attached. Other than acknowledgement of receipt, the Unions are yet to get any substantive response or agreement to meet.

On behalf of the NZPFU membership we are calling on the Government to intervene and save New Zealand's Fire Service.

In unity,

Wattie Watson

National Secretary