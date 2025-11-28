Parts of Inland Otago moving to Restricted Fire Season

Central Otago and the Upper Waitaki will move to a restricted fire season on Monday.

Anyone planning to light an outdoor fire will need a permit from Fire and Emergency, with conditions that will minimise the risk of fires escaping or reigniting.

Fire and Emergency Community Risk Manager James Knapp says that the fire risk typically increases at this time of year as vegetation dries out and temperatures rise.

As summer progresses, escaped fires tend to become harder to bring under control and take longer to completely extinguish.

"The process of applying for a permit enables us to give support and practical advice to people who need to light fires, so they can do this safely, taking precautions against fires escaping and being aware of the weather," James Knapp says.

A restricted fire season covers most kinds of outdoor fires, including land management fires and bonfires. There are a small number of exceptions, including cultural fires like hangi and umu. www.checkitsalright.nz has full details of activities that need a permit in a restricted season and detailed advice about how to use fire safely. Just type in your location and choose the type of activity you're planning.