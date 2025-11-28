Graduate nursing hire improves but falls short for some

Te Whatu Ora’s hire numbers for this year’s nursing graduates are an improvement, but some new nurses could still be packing their bags for Australia, NZNO student representatives say.

Te Whatu Ora today committed to employing 1800 of 2200 nursing graduates by 30 June 2026. Offers have been made today to 788 graduates, including 416 who graduated as part of the 2025 mid-year cohort.

Graduate and outgoing NZNO National Student Unit chair Bianca Grimmer said the 82% employment rate is a huge improvement on the 52% hired at the end of last year.

"Today's announcement will be a relief for many graduates like me. There had been high levels of anxiety among nursing students after just 45% of the mid-year graduates were hired in July.

"However, it is disappointing that around 600 graduates could be in limbo until they are employed by the middle of next year. How are they supposed to survive in the meantime?

"Te Whatu Ora used to hire graduates straight away and we urge them to return to that process."

Many students made plans to cross the ditch to Australia after dismal mid-year employment, Bianca Grimmer says. "They know they will get jobs and feel valued in Australia. That's sad when we have nursing shortages all over New Zealand and a health care crisis to fix."

NZNO National student co-leader Poihaere Whare questioned what would happen to the 400 graduates there are no jobs for.

"We tauira put a lot of work into our degrees and at the end of it we’re hoping to secure a really good job so we can help our people.

"We don’t want new graduates to be forced to find jobs outside of nursing. We need to keep them in nursing and in New Zealand. They are our future nursing workforce.

"I’m aware NZNO is trying to ensure through bargaining that all graduate nurses are offered full employment," Poihaere Whare says.

A survey of nursing students by NZNO earlier this year found 61.86% of students were considering seeking a nursing job overseas if they were unable to get a new graduate job in Aotearoa New Zealand.