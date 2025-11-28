Arrowtown Memorial Pool open for the 2025/26 season

Arrowtown Memorial Pool will open Saturday 29 November at 11.00am for the 2025/26 summer season. However, due to the LPG boiler failing just before opening day, the pool will return to pre 2019 temperatures, using the sun as its primary heating source.

Originally introduced in 2019, the boiler was only supposed to survive one season but has lived a good life running well for four seasons.

QLDC Sport & Recreation Manager, Simon Battrick, said that options to fix the boiler were investigated, but weren't feasible.

The boiler would be quite expensive to fix or replace. Next year there will be a project to upgrade the energy system at our aquatic facilities to a clean heating system as a key action of QLDC's Climate and Biodiversity Action plan. We'll embrace the cold this season while we wait for this project to kick off and come into effect before the 2026/27 season.

Mikayla Oliver, aquatics manager, said the opening weekend will feature free entry for those curious about the water temperature.

We're excited to start somewhat of a retro season where we return to the way the pool was run from the 20-teens and before. We're offering free entry during the opening weekend so the community can come dive in before committing to entry prices.

We've already had conversations with some keen lake swimmers and cold water enthusiasts excited for the season ahead.

Arrowtown Memorial Pool will keep the toddler pool closed during this season and are encouraging parents to keep young swimmers in wetsuits.

The opening day will feature free entry and a BBQ from 11.00am. Come on down to Arrowtown Memorial Pool for the first outdoor swim of the season!