Health New Zealand's fixing bid fails

The Employment Relations Authority has thrown out an application by Health New Zealand to "fix" the terms of salaried medical specialists.

Health NZ alleged the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists had breached the obligations of good faith such that the authority must fix the terms and conditions in place of bargaining.

The allegations made by HNZ have not been upheld.

ASMS welcomes the Authority's recommendation in the determination, which states: "There does seem room for further bargaining. The parties are encouraged to participate fully, openly and in good faith to work together to reach a resolution."

ASMS is ready to resume bargaining immediately.

ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton says: "We are at serious risk of losing significant numbers of senior doctors and dentists due to HNZ's intractable approach to recruitment, retention and remuneration. In the end it will be patients who continue to miss out on healthcare.

"Health NZ should never have filed this type of litigation. Public money has been wasted. It is now time to get back around the table."