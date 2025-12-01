NZ-funded project to boost Cambodian horticulture and improve the lives of children and families

A new NZD$12 million multi-year project aimed at increasing household incomes, reducing child labour, and ensuring communities across Cambodia are better off through innovative horticultural practices was announced yesterday afternoon (local time) at an event attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Winston Peters in Phnom Penh.

The Growing Transformative Horticulture (GROWTH) project is funded by the New Zealand Government and Kiwi donors and will be implemented by Save the Children in Cambodia alongside technical partner iDE Cambodia. The project aims to create healthier, more resilient households by increasing farmer incomes, improving nutrition, and creating safer environments for children across Cambodia's Koh Kong, Kampot, Siem Reap, and Banteay Meanchey provinces.

Over the next five years (2025-2030), the programme will reach 8,000 farming households, 40,000 people and strengthen 700 local institutions and enterprises, with more than 165,000 people set to benefit indirectly.

By transforming Cambodia's horticulture sector through inclusive, climate-resilient market development, GROWTH aims to ensure that improved livelihoods translate directly into better outcomes for children - supporting families to keep children in school, reduce economic-driven risks, and ensure safer labour practices.

"Children thrive when families are resilient," Save the Children Cambodia Country Director Reaksmey Hong says.

"By boosting incomes, expanding access to safe farming practices, and embedding child protection and nutrition into agricultural work, GROWTH ensures that economic development leads to real improvements in children's lives."

The project builds on the learnings from previous climate-smart agricultural resilience and market linkage programmes funded by the New Zealand Government.

Today's event - marking the official announcement of the partnership - was attended by Minister Peters, alongside Cambodian government officials, Save the Children Cambodia Country Director Reaksmey Hong and iDE Country Director Kevin Robbins.

New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt Honourable Winston Peters, said, "New Zealand proudly supports the GROWTH project in Cambodia. The project aims to enhance the horticulture sector, which is vital as a driver of rural prosperity, and builds on over 20 years of agricultural collaboration."

The programme places strong emphasis on gender equality, disability inclusion and safe community environments. By addressing the systemic barriers that prevent women, youth, people with disabilities and marginalised groups from participating in markets, GROWTH helps households build protective, stable conditions for children.

"GROWTH represents a new generation of agricultural programming - one that not only strengthens markets, but also strengthens families," says iDE Cambodia Country Director Kevin Robbins.

"Better incomes, climate resilience and inclusive market opportunities create the foundation for safer, healthier futures for children in Cambodia."