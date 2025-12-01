Pet Bonds for renters delivered

ACT Leader David Seymour says new 'pet bond' rules coming into force today deliver on an ACT promise to fix a problem facing thousands of Kiwi renters.

"What matters to a lot of New Zealanders is being able to live in their preferred home with their very good boy or girl," says Mr Seymour.

"Many responsible tenants with pets have been shut out of the rental market because landlords were understandably worried about the risk of damage. We have delivered a simple, practical solution that gives both sides confidence and choice.

"From today landlords can require a pet bond of up to two weeks' rent. Landlords still have to provide consent for a pet, but they can only withhold it on reasonable grounds. Tenants are liable for all pet damage beyond fair wear and tear, while Tenancy Services will manage the bonds.

"This is a win-win. Landlords get better protection from the risk of damage. Tenants who are prepared to take responsibility for their animals get more options and a fair shot at the home they want.

"These changes will also make a real difference for people trying to leave dangerous situations.

"Victims of domestic abuse too often stay in bad relationships because they're afraid of what will happen to their pets if they move. By making more rentals open to pets, we are helping those people move on safely.

"Whether you're a young renter, a family with a much-loved pet, or a landlord providing homes, this policy helps the rental market work better for everyone."