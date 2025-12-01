Are Labour using taxpayer-funded staff for party spin?

Are Labour's use of a Parliamentary Service‑funded social media advisor to produce political content at its party conference raises serious questions about how public money is being used.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Tory Relf said:

"Parliamentary staff are funded to support MPs in their official work. Turning up at a party conference to generate political content isn't part of the job. It's an inappropriate use of public money."

"If Labour wants promotional videos and social clips for its conference, it should pay for them from party funds. Taxpayers shouldn't be covering the cost."

"And irony, it's Scrutiny Week. This is a textbook example of the kind of thing that should be getting a hard look."