Response to request for inquiry into Public Service Commission social media advertisements

Last month, we received a request from Camilla Belich MP to inquire into the decision by Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission (the Commission) to purchase social media advertisements about the industrial action taken by public sector unions on 23 October 2025.

We have carried out preliminary work and sought information from the Commission to help us understand the issues involved and the Commission's decision‑making process.

As set out in our response to Ms Belich, the Commission has recognised there might be lessons it could learn from the process it followed, and the Public Service Commissioner has decided to engage an external party to carry out a review.

We expect this review to be comprehensive, robust, and transparent and we have communicated this expectation to the Commission. We will consider the outcome of the review and, if necessary, carry out further work at that stage.

Read our letter to Ms Belich in full for more information: https://www.oag.parliament.nz/2025/social-media-ads