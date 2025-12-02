Councils must step up for rates relief

ACT Leader David Seymour says the Government's announcement on rates caps reflects the real strain households have been facing, but warns that a cap won't fix councils that refuse to control their own spending.

"Ratepayers have been hit with eye-watering rate rises in recent years. ACT has consistently called on councils to find a rates solution because the pressure people are feeling is real. In local elections, nine ACT Local were candidates elected to rein in proposed rate hikes," says Mr Seymour.

"The Government recognises that ratepayers need relief, but Councils now need to step up. They should focus on essential services like roads and pipes, not cycleways that nobody uses or fancy art installations that don't help the people paying the bills. Councils need to tighten their belts like ratepayers have done for years.

"There is also an opportunity to go further through rate deferrals. A rate deferral system would help people who may own a property but have low incomes, such as retirees. It allows people to defer their rates and pay them at a later date or from the proceeds when they sell their home, rather than having to pay them every quarter. Councils would still get paid, and it allows ratepayers to have breathing room.

"Councils could implement this individually or join together to pool capital and expertise. The point is to give ratepayers a choice. ACT is ready and willing to remove any legislative barriers that councils may face in implementing such schemes.

"Ratepayers deserve value for every dollar, and ACT will continue to push for practical solutions so people can keep more of their money in their own pockets.