Buyer Demand Up Across All Sectors as Leading Business Brokerage Firm Reports Record Momentum

Buyer confidence is on the rise, with Barker Business Brokerage reporting a significant increase in demand across all sectors - up around 100 percent year-on-year. The strongest surge has been in mid-market transactions valued between $3 million and $30 million, alongside a notable lift in the childcare sector nationwide.

Momentum in Larger-Scale Transactions

While interest remains broad-based, Barker says activity has become faster and more decisive than in previous years.

“Buyers don’t have the luxury of waiting around now - businesses are selling more quickly. Sellers still need to price well, but transactions are moving faster because serious buyers are acting with confidence.”

Specialising in mid- to large-scale business sales, Barker Business continues to see strong demand from experienced, well-capitalised buyers despite tighter economic conditions.

“Lending and interest rates have created some hesitation in smaller business sales under $700,000,” Barker explains, “but at the upper end, confidence is solid. We’ve recently completed several $15 million to $25 million transactions - clear evidence that larger businesses are still performing exceptionally well.”

AI Adoption Emerging - But Still Early

Many businesses are introducing AI-driven systems to streamline processes, “AI will play a part, but it’s still early days,” says Barker. “It’s helping businesses operate more efficiently and profitably, but it’ll take time before that translates fully to the bottom line.”

Buyer attitudes also vary widely. “Some are focused on AI integration; others aren’t interested at all - it depends on how each buyer is wired.”

Broad Regional Growth Across New Zealand

Across the country, buyer activity remains buoyant. Auckland leads the way due to its business density, while Queenstown Lakes, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, and Tauranga all show strong performance.

Outlook: 2026 Poised for Further Growth

Looking ahead, Barker predicts the business sales landscape will continue to strengthen.

“I see 2026 being really strong - up on 2025. Buyer confidence is there, growth potential is what’s driving interest, and that’s a positive sign for the broader economy.”

As another year wraps up, many business owners begin reflecting on their goals and what they want for the future. For some, that reflection signals change - and selling a business can be a major part of that journey. How well you plan your exit and structure your sales strategy can make the difference between an acceptable outcome and a life-changing one. That’s where the skill and experience of a professional business brokerage team can make all the difference. With demand strengthening, now is one of the best times to make your move.

About Brett Barker

Brett Barker is the CEO and Founder of Barker Business Brokerage, one of New Zealand’s leading firms in business sales, mergers, and acquisitions. With more than two decades of experience spanning manufacturing, IT, hospitality, and franchising, Brett has built a company founded on his philosophy of Business Sales with Integrity - prioritising honesty, communication, and trust throughout every transaction.