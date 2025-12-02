SAFE stands by call for animal welfare portfolio to be removed from Andrew Hoggard

SAFE is reasserting its formal complaint which highlights the urgent need for reassignment of the ministerial animal welfare portfolio due to serious and egregious conflicts of interest.

The complaint, sent to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on 10 November, outlines several issues relating to Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Haggard's oversight of animal welfare.

SAFE Chief Executive Debra Ashton says Minister Hoggard's close personal ties to the farming, trade, and animal agriculture sectors significantly compromise his ability to act impartially when it comes to the welfare of animals. "What we have consistently seen since Minister Hoggard was given oversight of animal welfare are very clear cases of industry capture going unchecked and animal welfare repeatedly being sidelined."

"The current oversight of this ministerial portfolio raises serious concerns about conflicts between industry and economic interests and animal welfare obligations" says Ashton.

Examples cited in SAFE's complaint include the proposed reversal of the ban on live animal export by sea, the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of farrowing crates for pigs, and Minister Hoggard's prominent public endorsement of the highly contentious practice of rodeo.

"The response we received from the Prime Minister's office was evasive and has not addressed the key issues raised" says Ashton.

Ashton also points to comments made by to Minister Hoggard to the media this week when he stated SAFE is angling for a vegan minister to oversee animals' welfare, and his baseless declaration the organisation is opposed to people having companion animals.

"These ridiculous statements seem quite desperate and highlight how out of touch the Coalition Government is with organisations genuinely working to improve animal welfare," says Ashton. "Ultimately what is needed is independent oversight of our animal welfare system, but to address these immediate issues of industry capture, the Prime Minister must reassign the animal welfare portfolio to a minister will provide unprejudiced oversight."

During his tenure as the minister responsible for animal welfare Hoggard has gained a reputation for ignoring independent animal welfare science, disregarding the advice of the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC), sidestepping equitable consultation, and contravening High Court rulings.

SAFE's formal complaint also references parliamentary guidelines, which stipulate that ministers must avoid situations where personal or professional interests influence their official duties with 'substantial and enduring conflicts' warranting reassignment of portfolio responsibilities.

"The bottom line is Minister Hoggard having oversight of the welfare of hundreds of millions of animals across the country compromises the integrity of governance" says Ashton.

"There is a very clear solution, and we will continue to pursue this matter until the animal welfare portfolio is reassigned to a minister who will provide unbiased oversight."