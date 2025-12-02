QLDC media advisory: Frankton Track closing in January for work to install new wastewater pipe

A large section of Frankton Track will be closed for the majority of 2026 when work begins in January on a new wastewater pipeline between Queenstown and Frankton. The completed work will result in a larger, more effective wastewater system and boost capacity in the area.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery acknowledged Frankton Track's importance as a travel connection and for recreation, noting the closure would ensure work in the area was delivered safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

"Installing a new pipe under the trail from the end of Park Street in Queenstown to the existing Frankton Beach pump station will improve our network's resilience, reduce the risk of overflows, and provide future capacity for the district's rapidly growing population," said Mr Avery.

"While this extended closure to Frankton Track will cause disruption for nearby residents, regular users of the trail, and visitors throughout the year ahead, it is a necessary step to improve local infrastructure and continue ensuring a clean and healthy environment for everyone. Construction is expected to be completed six months faster than first anticipated, which is positive news for track users."

The first stage of work on the pipeline will begin in mid-January and will see Frankton Track closed from opposite Middleton Road through to Park Street in Queenstown until approximately November 2026, opening up for Queenstown Marathon weekend and then closing again until early December.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured alongside Frankton Road during this time, and work is underway to develop a traffic management plan to ensure appropriate interventions are in place to make the detour safe to use.

Crews will start at the Middleton Road end of Frankton Track and trench towards Queenstown, while pipes are prepared near Frankton Marina, placed on wheeled devices, and then moved into the construction site and installed in 30-metre-long sections at a time.

The closure to such a large section of Frankton Track is required due to the narrow environment crews and machinery will be working within. Due to large trenches and vehicles transporting excavated material along the track, there is no space for people to safely move past while construction is underway.

In early February, crews will also begin working on the second stage from the southern end of Frankton Beach and along towards Frankton Marina, before the third stage of work on Frankton Track between the Marina and Middleton Road starts in July.

Mr Avery said the different work sites would all have dedicated routes for pedestrians and cyclists to move around them safely, and the carpark at Frankton Marina would remain open and available for use.

"As with any major construction project, wider disruptions should be expected and will include additional noise, vibration, and machinery around work sites and on Frankton Road next year," said Mr Avery.

"We'll continue working closely with people that live or work along Frankton Track or within the Marina to understand their access needs and how we can deliver this project as smoothly as possible."

QLDC plans to remediate each part of Frankton Track after sections of the new pipeline have been installed, reinstating the compacted gravel surface and planting natives along the track's edge. New ducts will be installed for fibre cables, and upgrades made to water mains in the area.

New seating will also be installed in several places along the lakeside trail so people using the path can rest and enjoy views over Lake Whakatipu, and additional wayfinding signage will help direct users to their destinations.

Installation of the new pipeline is expected to be completed by late December 2026, after originally being expected to take until mid-2027.

The project has a budget of $14.5 million and the contract for this work was awarded to McConnell Dowell.

A range of information on the Frankton Track Wastewater Pipeline project is available online at www.qldc.govt.nz/frankton-track-ww.