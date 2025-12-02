New work underway: How councils plan for and provide for disabled people

It is essential that council facilities and services, including playgrounds, swimming pools and libraries, are accessible. Inclusive planning and design improve outcomes for everyone and can reduce future costs.

We have started new work looking at how three councils support the participation of disabled people in their communities.

Our work will highlight good practice and, where needed, suggest improvements the three councils can make as they plan for and provide facilities and services. Our findings will also be useful to other councils.

Read more about this work on our website: https://www.oag.parliament.nz/media/2025/designing-for-disabled-people

Information about this work is available in a range of formats that meet diverse accessibility needs.