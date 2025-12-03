Independent Assessment Identifies Infrastructure Opportunities for New Zealand

Twenty-five new infrastructure proposals have been endorsed in the second round of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission's Infrastructure Priorities Programme (IPP), bringing the total to 42 independently assessed priorities.

"New Zealand needs an approach to infrastructure investment that provides certainty that projects are solving the right problems, are affordable and can be delivered," says Infrastructure Commission Chief Executive Geoff Cooper.

The IPP is an independent and standardised process providing decision-makers with a list of unfunded infrastructure projects and solutions to potential problems.

"Launched in 2024, the Programme is an ongoing process, and these results are another step toward building a menu of infrastructure priorities for New Zealand," Cooper explained.

Building on the 17 proposals endorsed in round one released in June 2025, this second round adds 25 new proposals ranging from transport, waste, defence, and health infrastructure.

These include endorsements for Golden Triangle Rail Electrification, Waimakariri Eastern Transport, Auckland Biosolids Servicing, Auckland Level Crossings, and Queenstown Transport proposals as well as hospital projects in Tauranga, Hawke's Bay and Palmerston North.

"Each endorsed proposal has been rigorously assessed against criteria including strategic alignment with New Zealand's needs, value for money, and deliverability," Cooper says.

"We know that premature project announcements increase the odds of cost overruns and delivery delays. The IPP provides clear assessment of the investment readiness and the appropriate next step for each proposal."

The endorsed proposals, submitted by both public and private organisations, were assessed by the Commission and reviewed by an independent panel of five leading infrastructure experts.

"The programme is voluntary and open to anyone, from government agencies and councils to community groups and the private sector. This ensures we are able provide a list of infrastructure needs and solutions from across the country.

"While endorsement doesn't guarantee funding, or prioritisation by Government, it sends a strong signal to decision-makers about infrastructure priorities that have passed independent scrutiny."

Endorsements are provided at three stages. Proposals endorsed at Stage 1 were found to identify problems requiring business case development. Those at Stage 2 focus on multiple options to solve the problem ready for detailed design. A Stage 3 endorsement reflects an investment-ready project.

"As the programme matures, it has the potential to provide government with a comprehensive list of options for addressing New Zealand's infrastructure needs.

"Together with the National Infrastructure Plan out early next year, the Infrastructure Priorities Programme helps build consensus on where New Zealand's infrastructure dollar will have the greatest impact."

More information on proposals endorsed by the Infrastructure Priorities Programme is available on the Infrastructure Commission website. https://tewaihanga.govt.nz/our-work/infrastructure-priorities-programme/see-projects-in-the-ipp