Seasons of Gratitude from Pacific Resort Hotel Group | Cook Islands

Reflecting on 2025

As the year comes to a close, at Pacific Resort Hotel Group we pause to reflect with gratitude. This year, while the Cook Islands celebrated 60 years of self-governance with pride and flair, our resorts welcomed guests from around the world, shared memorable experiences, and celebrated the spirit of Kia Orana across Rarotonga and Aitutaki. From serene beachfront strolls to relaxing lagoon-view dining, every stay reflected authentic island hospitality.

Celebrating Island Magic

The festive season in the Cook Islands is a time for togetherness and joy. Whether you are strolling along white sand beaches, enjoying a peaceful dinner with the lagoon as your backdrop, or simply relaxing beneath the stars, the magic of the islands is all around. Our teams ensure that every visit is warm, welcoming, and unforgettable.

Meitaki e Aro’a nui – Thank You to Our Guests

To our valued guests, partners, and friends, Meitaki e Aro’a nui (thank you and warm regards). Your appreciation for Cook Islands culture, sustainable luxury, and kindness toward our teams brings our philosophy of Mana Tiaki, guardianship of land, sea, and people, to life. Through your support, we continue to uphold our values of Conscious Sustainability, Nurturing Local Talent, and Supporting Local Businesses. Every stay creates a meaningful impact on our guests and the local community.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As we welcome the new year, we do so with hope and purpose. We remain committed to delivering responsible luxury, authentic Cook Islands hospitality, and memorable boutique resort experiences. Our focus is to enhance guest stays, protect natural surroundings, and create lasting value for everyone who visits.

From all of us across the Pacific Resort Hotel Group family, we wish you a joyful festive season and a year ahead filled with peace, discovery, and connection.

Meitaki e Aro’a nui for being part of our journey.

Kia Manuia!

Photo Credit: Cook Island Tourism and Ine Sosene.