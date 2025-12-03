Another day, another golden handshake

The Taxpayers' Union is calling for a law change to prevent the payout of golden handshakes to public servants paid more than MPs, after yet another health boss has walked away with a $350,000 payout despite leaving voluntarily.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Tory Relf said:

"We're barely a day on from the Pharmac payout and here we are again. Yet another giant cheque has been handed to someone already paid more than an MP, and this time simply for walking away."

"Most New Zealanders don't get paid for quitting and public servants on top-tier salaries certainly shouldn't. It's outrageous and it chips away at any remaining trust in the system."

"Enough is enough. The Government must ban exit payouts for public servants paid more than an MP. If you're on a premium salary, there's no reason for taxpayers to fund a golden goodbye."