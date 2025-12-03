Whakarongorau celebrates major evolution in mental health support with AI concierge platform

Whakarongorau has received match funding from the Government's Mental Health Innovation Fund to develop an innovative AI concierge triage and navigation platform - a digital front door designed to improve access to mental health and addictions support in Aotearoa.

This initiative, announced at Digital Health Week in Christchurch by Minister for Mental Health Hon. Matt Doocey, promises to transform how New Zealanders access mental health services - making support easier to find, faster to reach, and more equitable for all.

The new platform will act as a digital front door, enabling people to connect through multiple digital and voice channels, from wherever they are and be guided across a full spectrum of mental health care options - ranging from immediate support to long-term therapeutic services, peer support, virtual consults, and in-person services.

This will enable early intervention and help prevent issues from escalating. Users will be able to see what support is available locally and, in many cases, book directly, removing barriers that have long stood in the way of timely care.

For example, a 16-year-old in rural Whanganui could text or call to complete an AI triage assessment for urgency. They could then be offered an immediate virtual peer-support chat, schedule a video consultation with a clinician who speaks Te Reo, and receive text reminders - all within 24 hours.

"This is such an important step forward for accessible and equitable mental health support in Aotearoa," says Glynis Sandland, Chief Executive of Whakarongorau. "We know there is significant unmet need, and that mental health needs are becoming more complex. This platform will help us meet some of that need while freeing up our kaimahi / staff to focus on what they do best - complex care and human connection."

"We are pleased to partner with Valentia Technologies and Spark Health to bring this vision to life," adds Sandland "Together, we are making it easier for people to find the help they need, when and where they need it most."

A three-month co-design phase will ensure the platform is shaped by the voices and experiences of tāngata whai ora, clinical leads, Iwi Māori, Pacific communities, disabled people, rural communities, youth, those with lived experience, and by the mental health sector. This collaborative approach will embed the values of manaakitanga, equity, choice, and culturally safe practice into the service, while also supporting responsible AI use, data sovereignty, and clinical safety.

Whakarongorau is committed to upholding the highest standards of privacy and data security. All data collected, used, or shared by the platform will strictly adhere to Health NZ privacy and security requirements. Oversight by a Clinical Governance Committee and ongoing quality checks will ensure the platform remains safe and effective. Importantly, users will always know when they are interacting with AI and can choose to opt out at any time. The platform will never make clinical decisions - those will always be made by qualified professionals.

About Whakarongorau Aotearoa // New Zealand Telehealth Services

Whakarongorau Aotearoa is New Zealand's national telehealth service provider, and leading triage, prevention, and wellbeing provider. Whakarongorau operates Healthline, 1737 need to talk? and other essential free, 24/7, health, mental health, and wellbeing support services. We connect the people of New Zealand with healthcare professionals, providing clinical advice, support, and information when and where it's needed most.