Response from Andrew Coster to IPCA report on Police handling of complaints against Jevon McSkimming

As reflected in the recently released public statement from Sir Brian Roche, Public Service Commissioner, I have decided to resign from my role as Secretary of Social Investment and Chief Executive of the Social Investment Agency, effective from 3 December 2025.

This decision is a result of my acceptance of full responsibility for the shortcomings identified in the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s review of the handling of complaints against Jevon McSkimming during my tenure as Commissioner of Police.

I regret the impact on the young woman at the centre of this matter and sincerely apologise to her for the distress caused.

I accept that I was too ready to trust and accept at face value Deputy Commissioner McSkimming’s disclosure and explanations to me.

I should have been faster and more thorough in looking into the matter.

I acknowledge that I should have more fully investigated the allegations when they were brought to my attention, rather than assuming that their previous disclosure to senior Police staff a few years earlier would have resulted in an investigation if necessary.

It is clear that Police’s handling of the whole matter was lacking and that I was ultimately responsible for those matters.

It was sobering to read of a number of missed opportunities which should have proceeded differently and more appropriately.

I welcome Sir Brian’s acknowledgement that the report made no finding of corruption or cover-up, nor did the IPCA find any evidence of any actions involving officers consciously doing the wrong thing or setting out to undermine the integrity of the organisation.

I made decisions honestly. I acted in good faith. I sought to take all important factors into account with the information I had at the time.

While it is not possible to alter past events, I am prepared to take responsibility - I got this wrong.

I want to apologise to all members of the NZ Police. They work hard every day to keep our communities safe. I know they have been adversely affected by these events.

This has been a very challenging time for my family and me - the support we have received has been deeply appreciated.

I have devoted my professional life to the service of others - it is my intention to do so again at some point in the future.