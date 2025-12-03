Citizens to be empowered with arrest powers, shoplifters to be penalised

"Today's introduction of a new law expanding citizens' arrest powers and introducing infringement fees for shoplifters shows ACT's continued commitment to standing up for retailers," says ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

"The citizens' arrest changes are huge for the retail sector. Victims who stand up for themselves and defend their property or workplace shouldn't have to fear being treated like criminals. Under the changes, a citizen's arrest can be carried out for any Crimes Act offence and at any time of day.

"The other big win is instant punishment in the form of infringement fees for people caught shoplifting. A swift, certain penalty is the best deterrent. When would-be thieves know they can be stopped on the spot and penalised on the spot, the calculation changes. Shoplifting will no longer feel like a low-risk crime.

"Importantly, these changes have come about by listening to the people on the frontline – dairy owners, bottle store operators, and retailers who deal with the consequences of lawlessness every day. I have even heard complaints of shoplifting from hospice shop workers.

"My ACT colleague and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee secured funding seized from criminals to set up the Ministerial Advisory Group on Retail Crime. For the first time, frontline retailers were actually asked what would work, and now they have a Government that is not just listening but acting.

"This new law adds yet another layer of accountability for criminals, on top of other initiatives ACT has already delivered – restoring Three Strikes, a new aggravating factor for offenders who target people working alone, and also for offences against people working at a business connected to the family home. We've also got the courts moving again and are putting the rights of victims back at the centre of our justice system.