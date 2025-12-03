Long Overdue: Taxpayers' Union Blasts Coster Exit After Costly Delay

The Taxpayers' Union says the resignation of former Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is long overdue and should never have required weeks of costly garden leave.

Executive Director Jordan Williams said:

"This resignation should never have been necessary; Coster should have been fired as soon as the damning IPCA report was finalised, given the Public Service Commissioner had been provided the draft report."

"It was always questionable why it took until the IPCA report was made public before Coster was suspended."

"Coster cost the taxpayer more than $33,000 on gardening leave, which still amounts to an unjustified gold handshake."

"Given recent examples of taxpayers' being told that someone has resigned only to find out later that there was a huge exit payment, taxpayers will be looking for an assurance from the Public Sector Commission that this isn't another ruse."