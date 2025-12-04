Transport operators should prepare for random roadside drug testing

Road freight association Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is recommending transport operators prepare for random roadside drug testing, which is being gradually being rolled out across New Zealand from mid-December.

A recent amendment to the Land Transport Act gives Police similar powers to random breath tests, by requiring drivers to undergo a saliva test to check for the presence of four illicit drugs.

If two saliva test are positive (a fail), the driver is prohibited from driving for 12 hours and a sample is sent to a lab for analysis. If those results show an impairing level of drugs, then the driver will receive a minimum of a $200 fine and 50 demerits. Refusal to undertake the test incurs a $400 fine and 75 demerits, as does the presence of two or more drugs.

The four drugs being screened in the roadside saliva test are THC (cannabis), methamphetamine (meth), MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine.

"Transporting New Zealand supports the introduction of roadside drug, which has been running in other countries including Australia," says Policy & Advocacy Advisor Mark Stockdale.

"Crash data shows that around 30 percent of all road deaths in New Zealand involve the consumption of an impairing drug, which is on a par with drink driving. Evidence from Victoria, Australia shows their roadside drug testing regime saves more than 30 lives and almost 80 serious injuries every year."

Transporting New Zealand says the Police expect about 12 percent of all roadside drug tests to be a positive result (fail).

Stockdale advises transport operators to ensure they have up-to-date drug and alcohol policies, including random workplace substance testing, and to have honest conversations with any staff that may have a substance problem.

"We want road freight businesses to be proactive, rather than risk a driver being stood down at the roadside and putting other road users at risk."

Stockdale also recommends that transport operators update their employment agreements and policies, to require drivers to disclose any private offending (drug driving infringements occurring in personal vehicles outside of work hours).

"If you employ a truck driver who has failed or refused a random roadside drug test, in their own time and vehicle, it's important to be notified of that."