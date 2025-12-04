One NZ provides vital connectivity for One NZ GODZONE

One New Zealand backs up support crews, management, and volunteers working on the One NZ GODZONE event in Marlborough this week by supplying a vital phone communication network with One NZ Satellite TXT.

The 613km multi-day expedition adventure course is traversing some of the most remote areas of Marlborough, including the far reaches and mountainous terrain of the Waihopai Valley, Acheron Saddle, the Wairau Valley, the Richmond Ranges, and bays dotted around the Marlborough Sounds.

Checkpoint crews are using One NZ phones to communicate via One NZ Satellite TXT because some of the event's remote checkpoints lack traditional cell coverage.

"One NZ has provided an extensive and vital service to support our network of checkpoints and transition areas where teams check in with their support crews," says One NZ GODZONE spokesperson Rob Nichol. "This connectivity network gives the ability to send a text or MMS from remote wilderness areas in the middle of nowhere."

"Because of this, One NZ is imperative to the smooth and safe running of the event by keeping us all connected with communication happening between all of our crews as the teams spend the next five days out in these backcountry areas."

One NZ Satellite is a game-changer, offering a new way to keep in touch even in the most remote parts of New Zealand.

As the first and only satellite-powered mobile network in the country, One NZ has partnered with Space X to be able to provide coverage where traditional cell towers don't reach – that's around 40% of the country's land mass!

Customers with a Satellite-ready phone and eligible plan can TXT and send photos, short videos and voice notes (with iMessage, RCS and MMS) anywhere in New Zealand that they can see the sky*. That means customers can TXT on the farm, on the road, on the water, or even up in the mountains in the middle of nowhere.

One NZ has also provided Starlinks and power generators to each of the One NZ GODZONE transition zones to ensure race comms can be sent and received ensuring teams can be accounted for as they check in and out of these areas.

Nichol says, "This level of support is a game changer with ensuring our organising crew stay in full communication no matter where they are during the race, which is essential for smooth running, everyone's safety, and staying connected."

"This level of technology is a serious enabler for One NZ GODZONE allowing us to ensure the smooth operation of the event and help keep teams safe. One NZ is truly making a difference to the event delivery and competitor experience in New Zealand's incredible backcountry areas."

