Fluoride Free NZ Challenges Recent Study on Fluoridation and IQ, Calls for Immediate Halt to Fluoridation

Fluoride Free NZ has criticized a recent study claiming fluoridation status does not impact IQ, citing serious methodological flaws. The group, in an open letter to New Zealand’s Health Select Committee, highlighted issues such as unknown in utero and early childhood fluoride exposure, lack of individual exposure data, and the use of school exam results as a proxy for IQ. .

The organization pointed to the U.S. National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) 2023 systematic review, which concluded fluoride is neurotoxic at levels equivalent to 1.5ppm in water. Fluoride Free NZ noted that 87 of 100 published studies have found fluoride negatively impacts IQ, with the best studies from Canada and Mexico confirming harm.

The group also referenced a 2023 U.S. Federal Court ruling that fluoridation poses an unreasonable risk to health, a threshold requiring regulatory action under the Toxic Substances Control Act. Despite claims by pro-fluoridation groups like the NZ Dental Association, Fluoride Free NZ argued the evidence of harm is mounting and called for an immediate halt to fluoridation programs.

Dr. Jonathan Broadbent, author of New Zealand’s only fluoride-IQ research, emphasized the need for ongoing monitoring of new fluoridation programs.

Fluoride Free NZ urged the Health Select Committee to act to protect public health.