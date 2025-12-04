Value of building work put in place: September 2025 quarter
Thursday 4 December 2025, 12:25PM
Value of building work statistics estimate the value and volume of work put in place on construction jobs in New Zealand.
Key facts
In the September 2025 quarter:
- the seasonally adjusted total building volume rose 1.5 percent compared with the June 2025 quarter – residential rose 2.8 percent, and non‑residential fell 1.3 percent
- total building value was $8.2 billion, down 4.4 percent from the September 2024 quarter.