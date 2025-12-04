$837,000 in Golden Handshakes this week alone

The Taxpayers' Union is calling for greater transparency and a hard cap on exit payouts in the public sector after taxpayers have funded an eye-watering $837,000 bill for golden handshakes this week alone.

The $837,000 bill stems from three high-profile public sector exits this week:

Andrew Coster - ex-chief executive of the Social Investment Agency - $130,000

Diana Sarfati - Former Ministry of Health director - $350,000

Sarah Fitt - Former Chief Executive for Pharmac - $357,000

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Tory Relf said:

"It's a slap in the face for New Zealanders who are struggling with the cost of living. These handshakes are outrageous, especially in cases of voluntary departures like Diana Sarfati and in exits that should have been dismissals like Coster."

"You can't sustain a culture where poor performance is met with a reward. Until the Government clamps down on these payouts, taxpayers will keep getting burned. The government needs to start showing some fiscal responsibility."

The scale of this $837,000 taxpayer bill is obscene. The Taxpayers' Union is calling on Minister Brooke van Velden to ensure her reforms include a hard cap and ban all exit payouts for public service employees paid more than an MP.