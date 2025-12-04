ACT welcomes completion of retirement village review

"More than 11,000 residents, would-be residents, former residents, and village operators have participated in this review, and have been waiting many months for its completion, so it's good to finally see the next step in the process," says ACT Housing spokesman Cameron Luxton.

"Over recent months I've been speaking with village residents about these issues. Both residents and village operators want clarity about their rights and obligations, and they want a system that works without piling unnecessary costs onto the sector or the people who live in these villages.

"The select committee stage will be an important opportunity for everyone affected to have their say. I'm looking forward to a constructive process that gives families and operators the certainty they deserve, keeps things fair, and avoids creating new pressures that ultimately fall on residents."