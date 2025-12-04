Kiwi Web Design helps Auckland builder Kiwiland Construction launch a new website to win more local clients

AUCKLAND

Auckland. Kiwi Web Design has partnered with Kiwiland Construction, a small Chinese-owned construction company led by Steven Liu, to launch a new website aimed at strengthening the company’s online presence and attracting more residential and light-commercial clients across the region.

Kiwiland Construction’s new site, www.kiwilandconstruction.co.nz, gives potential customers a clear view of the company’s workmanship, areas of expertise, health and safety standards, and completed projects. The goal was simple. Turn a traditional word-of-mouth business into a business that can be found online by homeowners and developers looking for reliable builders in Auckland.

Steven Liu, owner of Kiwiland Construction, says the website fills a gap the company had ignored for too long.

“Most of our work came from referrals. It worked for a while, but people search online first now. Kiwi Web Design helped us present our work properly and make it easy for clients to contact us. We should have done this earlier.”

Kiwi Web Design specialises in helping New Zealand small businesses get online without complexity or unnecessary cost. For this project, the agency focused on three priorities.

A clean, bilingual-friendly structure so the business can reach both local Kiwi and Chinese-speaking audiences.

Clear service pages covering renovations, new builds, extensions, and maintenance work.

Strong local SEO foundations to help the site rank for Auckland construction queries.

Charlie Chao, owner of Kiwi Web Design, says the real work isn’t just building a nice-looking site.

“A website only matters if it helps a small business get more enquiries. Our focus was to make Kiwiland Construction discoverable and trustworthy to the average Auckland homeowner. Steven’s team does good work. The site just makes that obvious.”

The launch of www.kiwilandconstruction.co.nz is part of Kiwi Web Design’s ongoing work supporting small and migrant-owned businesses in Auckland. The agency continues to work with local builders, tradespeople, and service operators who want an affordable path to attracting new customers online.

For more information about Kiwi Web Design, visit www.kiwiwebdesign.co.nz.

For construction enquiries, visit www.kiwilandconstruction.co.nz.