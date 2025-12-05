Winning Team describe Chapter 12 One NZ GODZONE as toughest

The One NZ GODZONE Chapter 12 finish line is buzzing at Shelly Beach in Picton today, with leading Pure Team 7 Rab winning the race in a finish time of 6 days, 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Sophie Hart, Chris Forne, Simone Maier and Sam Clark were welcomed by a large crowd of friends, family and supporters. Across the line, team captain Chris Forne described the race as the toughest one to date.

"My feelings, by comparison to other GODZONE chapters, are that this was probably the toughest course because of the length and physical nature. It was a big course with a lot of weight carried over high vertical areas, a lot of physical on the ground, and that does wear you down, so by the end the team is moving slower."

Rab was the only team to finish the entire 613km course, except for not climbing Mt Stokes on the stage 7 packraft and trek due to a weather call directive by race officials.

Forne said: "I really enjoyed this course, there was good variety from travelling way out in the Molesworth's area, which was quite special, then through a red hill area, down the Pelorus- it was exciting to get out to those places, having not done much in this region before."

Second-placed Tiki Tour were stoked to make the finish line in Picton with some great memories behind them.

Mike Kelly said: "Mt Barometer on the first big trek stage was knarly. Then, on the next big hike-a-bike over Acheron, we probably underestimated the time out on that stage, and the team got down to two bottles of water. The race was starting to bite us pretty hard, and Tiki Tour was looking a bit sad by the time we got down the Wairau river."

"I think we questioned making it at one stage, but then getting to the finish line you're just amazed because you've pulled yourself out of the shit times, the laughter and the realisation of what's actually achieved as a team is amazing."

Third place went to the Nelson Vets Gearshop led by Brendan Hickman.

"We said early on that this would be a race of nutrition," said team captain Brendan Hickman. "Marlborough cannot be underestimated as a region; it was pretty awesome and very tough."

The top podium for the Pursuit category was Kaikoura Adventure U20, with the second-placed team being Southland Tri 6+6, and the third-placed team being Gizzy Gully Runners.

Race Director Adam Fairmaid says teams have reported plenty of hard moments during the race, but mostly kept it together, and things stayed consistent.

"I think it's been a tough course for some teams, but when GODZONE relaunched, we said it would be hard, and that's what's been delivered. Overall, it's been a great race in Marlborough, the region has been so welcoming, and the racers have got to see this very special part of New Zealand."