NZPFU congratulates PPTA on settlement

PPTA Secondary Teachers have accepted a pay offer of 2.5 and 2.1 over a 24-month contract.

The Public Services Commissioner has said the settlement means 80 percent of trained secondary teachers would have a base salary of $100K or more.

If we translate that to 80 percent of NZPFU firefighter members, that would mean all firefighter ranks from recruits and up to and including Station Officer Qualified would need to earn at least $100,000 a year.

Currently they earn between $56,477 and $85.347.08 gross per annum with Station Officers starting on $93,000.

It is only from the rank of Station Officer with 4 years of experience that the annual base salary reaches $100,000.