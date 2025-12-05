Paint the Lake Bright and Support Ronald McDonald House Charity: Get Ready to Smile at the 2026 Frankton McDonald's Colour Run/Walk

The Frankton McDonald’s Colour Run/Walk is set to bring a burst of energy, colour, and community spirit to Innes Common at Hamilton Lake on Sunday, 15 February 2026, from 10 am.

Designed as a celebration of health, wellbeing, and togetherness, the event is expected to draw around 2,000 participants of all ages and fitness levels. With food trucks, music, activities, and plenty of bright, joy-filled moments, it promises to be one of Hamilton’s most uplifting community gatherings of the year.

More than a fun day out, the Colour Run/Walk proudly supports Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organisation that helps families stay close to their children while they receive hospital care. Every ticket purchased and every donation made contribute directly to this meaningful cause, providing comfort and support when families need it most.

Participants will begin their journey at Innes Common before following the track around Hamilton Lake (just under 4km). Along the way, they will pass through a series of Colour Stations, each sponsored by a local business. Volunteers will be ready with colour powder to add a vibrant splash to every runner’s experience. It’s a simple concept that creates unforgettable memories and spectacular energy. Beyond the course itself, the event features several dedicated zones to keep the excitement flowing.

The Warm-Up Zone will get everyone moving before the start, while the Fun Zone offers activities and games for kids. You do not have to run or walk. Those wanting a breather can make the most of the Chill Zone, a relaxed space to unwind and enjoy the atmosphere.

The finish area will be alive with activity, complete with food trucks, music, entertainment, and an MC to keep the energy high long after the run ends.

Tickets can be bought by visiting the website www.HamiltonColourRun.co.nz. If you cannot attend the event, we encourage everyone to make a donation by visiting the website. Local businesses can also get involved by hosting a Mufti Day at their workplace and collecting donations to support the event. Whether you join the run, volunteer, donate, or simply cheer from the sidelines, it’s the perfect opportunity to come together for a brilliant cause.

McDonald’s Frankton

Contact - Pooja Goel

E colourrun@pjmaccas.co.nz

P 0225036001

https://www.hamiltoncolourrun.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/mcdonaldsfrankton

https://www.instagram.com/franktonmcdonalds