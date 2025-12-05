Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed during the week following the drop in the OCR. There is a general consensus that the OCR is now at it’s lowest & there are signs of the economy improving. Brent Crude is steady around and below the $US65/barrel.



Wool: The wool prices are firming. There is strong demand from China. There is growing optimism in the sector



Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady to firmer with strong demand for red meat internationally. The demand is from Europe, Asia & the USA. The strong schedules are pushing domestic meat prices up.



Dairy Prices. Fonterra lowered the FGMP by $0.50/kg ms for the current season. The interim payments remain the same at $7.50/kg ms. The lower price is reset at $9.50/kg ms. The easing has been predicted and one of international future traders is predicting a further drop for the 2027/28 season.







Keep a close watch on the crops for insect damage and spray if necessary. Sorghum grasses can still be planted for summer feed, Turnips should be up and maize crops well established. The rough rule is that the maize should be fence high by Christmas Day.







Jim’s Weekly Rant:



COP 30 is done and dusted and preparations are underway for COP31 in Turkey next year with the Australian Minister of Energy and Climate Change appointed as the negotiating chairman. The worry is that he will try and show how good the Pacific nations are at looking after each other and ensuring the many atolls don’t disappear under the ocean. He is of a school that believes that throwing money at them will keep them above the high-tide mark - watch this space as Chris Bowen tries to extort money from NZ to support his dream.



Groundswell and the Methane Accord have secured the services of Prof William Happer as a guest speaker to tour NZ. Prof Happer is one of the world’s leading astrophysicists and is a world authority on climate change. He is based at Princeton University in the USA and has held many prestigious positions internationally within the scientific community. Dr Happer is a physicist whose research spans atomic physics, spectroscopy, optics, and atmospheric radiative transfer. He is an Emeritus Professor at Princeton University and former Chair of the Department of Physics. Former Director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science (1991–1993). Long-time member of JASON, the elite advisory group that counsels the U.S. government on national science and technology issues. Developed the sodium laser guide star to correct for atmospheric distortion affecting astronomical telescopes. Together with Dr. William van Wijngaarden, conducted detailed analyses on the radiative effects of greenhouse gases, using the HITRAN satellite database to quantify absorption and emission characteristics. Dr Happer is widely recognised for his stance on climate science. Including that the warming effect of carbon dioxide is modest (not catastrophic) and that increased carbon emissions can benefit plant growth. His conclusions, published through the CO₂ Coalition, have stimulated vigorous international debate on climate sensitivity and energy policy. His NZ tour is possible thanks to the many supporters who contributed towards this important event. Prof Happer speaks in simple everyday language that we can all understand. His speaking tour starts next week and he is at the following venues. If you want to attend, please RSVP to groundswell at hello@groundswell.org.nz The event is free, but a donation is recommended. If you are interested in the future of NZ agriculture your attendance should be compulsory. The venues and meeting times are as follows: The are all December date – next 2 weeks!!.



Fri 5 – Waikato Hamilton Jetpark Conference Centre, Airport 7:00pm



Sat 6 – Taupo Suncourt Hotel, 14 Northcroft Street 3:30pm



Sun 7 – Hawke’s Bay Havelock North, St Georges Restaurant 2:30pm



Mon 8 – Masterton Masterton, Keinzley Agvets, 131 Te Ore Ore Rd 12:00pm



Wed 10 – Christchurch Sudima Hotel, 550 Memorial Ave 1:30pm



Wed 10 – Timaru Pharlap Raceway, Greyway Lounge 7.30pm



Fri 12 – Balclutha Balclutha Town & Country Club, Yarmouth St 1:30pm



Fri 12 – Gore Gore, RSA - Bowler Avenue 7.30pm



Sat 13 – Wanaka Wanaka Community Hub, 34 McDougall St 1:00pm