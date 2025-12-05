Hiremaster liquidation successfully concludes with new owner secured

The Wellington owned and operated event and party hire company has been a stalwart of service to the region since 1948, and will continue trading after a successful sale of the business.

Adele Hicks, liquidator and partner at Grant Thornton New Zealand says, “This is a fantastic outcome for a business that’s so integral to the Wellington events industry.

“The new owners are local Wellingtonians which means Hiremaster’s legacy of well over seventy years will continue.”

“It also means Hiremaster will be retaining its core team as well as a number of staff members.”

Staff members who were not able to be retained will receive their full preferential entitlement, and unsecured creditors will see a partial return.

Hicks says, “Although some staff losses and losses for unsecured creditors are common in these scenarios, the overall result for Hiremaster is the best possible outcome for a business fighting to survive in tough industry conditions.”

Grant Thornton New Zealand was appointed liquidator for Hiremaster on 14 August 2025 due to a sharp downturn in the Wellington Hospitality industry and an unsuccessful campaign to sell the business.