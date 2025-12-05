Taxpayers' Union Calls For Meeting After IRD Blunder

The Taxpayers' Union is seeking a meeting with the Inland Revenue Department for them to explain their system error left thousands of New Zealanders with incorrect tax bills.

Taxpayers' Union Investigations Coordinator, Rhys Hurley, said:

"IRD's mistake has resulted in four and a half thousand taxpayers being told they owe tax they don't or being paid the wrong refund. That is unacceptable from an agency responsible for collecting billions each year."

"This wasn't a one-off glitch. It went unnoticed long enough to affect this many people, and IRD still can't say exactly how many past returns will need to be corrected. Taxpayers not only deserve answers, but we need to ensure that IRD has in place proper checking and systems of accountability."

"IRD owe every taxpayer a duty of care, and have clearly failed in that duty here. We're seeking from IRD an assurance that no taxpayer will face penalties or interest because of its own mistakes."