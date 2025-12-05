Ministry of Health proposes slashing top public health experts

The Ministry of Health is proposing to cut some of its most skilled and experienced staff in a change proposal released today, less than three weeks before Christmas.

The ministry's Public Health Agency could have a net loss of 21 roles, concentrated in the Emergency Management team, which is proposed to go from 11 roles to two, and the Māori Public Health team, which could be cut to two roles from six.

"The Ministry of Health have told affected staff that this proposal is no reflection of the quality of their work, this is correct, their work is critical and high quality. This change proposal is again driven by the Government's reckless budget cutting," Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary, Fleur Fitzsimons, says.

The Public Health Agency is the 'lead adviser to the Government on public health and mental health. We advise on preventing disease, promoting health and protecting New Zealanders against threats to their health, including their mental health'.

"Ultimately, this loss of deep skills and expertise to the Ministry of Health is also a huge loss for New Zealanders.

"The COVID pandemic showed us all how crucial planning and public health is in an emergency, and decades of research have revealed that tangata whenua face health inequities at every level of the system. These changes make zero sense."

Other changes proposed by the Ministry of Health at the Public Health Agency include significant changes to the Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide Prevention office.

Two Group Manager roles are proposed to be disestablished within the unit, with eight of its other roles to be moved elsewhere within the organisation.

"We've seen time and time again with the Government's cuts specialist teams have been broken up. When it comes to health, as our population grows and ages, we need those specialist teams with deep, specialist skills.

"Cuts like these are weakening the public service, making a mockery of these public servants' hard work to serve all New Zealanders."

Staff consultation ends on 22 December, with changes expected to be implemented by April 2026. The PSA will be opposing these changes.