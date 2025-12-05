Statement from NZC on domestic T20 review

NZC notes the recent media coverage regarding the review of the future of T20 cricket in New Zealand and speculation about the various options under consideration.

I want to reiterate that NZC has no pre-determined position on this and is conducting an independent and objective process, with the assistance of Deloitte, to properly assess all potential opportunities.

In matters such as this, it is not unexpected that different stakeholders will hold differing views, but please be assured that NZC is strongly committed to considering all options in good faith.

There are naturally some sensitivities and confidentiality obligations involved, and NZC is therefore limited in what it can say publicly about any of the possibilities at this time.

Suffice to say, all of the options are exciting, and any decisions taken will be made in the best interests of cricket in New Zealand and the long-term future of the sport.

With the cricket season now underway, the primary focus of NZC remains on delivering another successful summer of international, domestic and community cricket.

Scott Weenink

NZC CEO