How Much Would You Have Saved? New Dashboard Exposes Thousands in Lost Savings

The Taxpayers' Union has today launched the Rates Cap Dashboard, revealing the staggering financial relief households across New Zealand are being denied by the Government delaying rates caps.

The new dashboard uses average residential rates data to calculate how much ratepayers could have saved over the last three years if the rates cap had been in place. Households in 21 councils could have saved more than $1,000 on average, with households in Queenstown-Lakes District Council topping the list, losing an average of $1706.14 each.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Tory Relf said:

"The Rates Cap Dashboard provides clear evidence of the massive savings being lost due to the Government's inertia."

"While the Government dilly-dallies with a 2029 start date, ratepayers in 21 councils could have saved more than $1000 with a two percent cap over the last three years. Even ratepayers in Waitomo, with the smallest savings, would have had an additional $445 in their pockets."

"The average household has lost $864 over the past three years without the two percent cap in place. Even under a four percent cap, households would have saved $670 on average. Imagine how much they'll lose as councils take their final chances to ramp up rates over the next three years."

"Ratepayers can't afford three more years of double-digit rates hikes. The Government must bring forward their timeline and cap rates now."

The two percent rates cap represents the maximum potential lost savings under the Government's proposals. The top 10 councils for lost ratepayer savings are:

Queenstown-Lakes District Council - $1706.14

Wellington City Council - $1525.91

Hastings District Council - $1331.62

South Wairarapa District Council - $1326.84

Whakatāne District Council - $1258.26

Gore District Council - $1210.99

Hutt City Council - $1187.50

Ōpōtiki District Council - $1163.20

Tauranga City Council - $1139.47

Central Otago District Council - $1118.01

The Rates Cap Dashboard can be found at www.taxpayers.org.nz/rates_cap_dashboard