WEL Networks Approved For More Network-Level Generation

Electricity Distribution Business (EDB) WEL Networks welcomes the Electricity Authority's (EA) decision to approve a further amendment to WEL's generation cap, increasing maximum capacity to 101 megawatts.

This increase further supports the WEL Group's plans (that includes NewPower Energy), for new generation assets beyond the original 66 megawatt exemption granted under Part 6A of the Electricity Industry Participation Code in October 2024.

"For the long-term benefit of consumers and to help meet New Zealand's decarbonisation goals, more investment in network-level generation and storage is needed now," said WEL Networks Chief Executive, Garth Dibley.

"We continue to experience rapid growth in electricity demand and we're also seeing more businesses and households switching from gas to electricity, so we welcome this latest amendment to our generation cap by the EA.

"It also means we can create greater resilience in our network in the most cost-effective way and that's increasingly important given the responsibility on EDB's to manage the operation and maintenance of local networks."

The WEL Group has been putting the generation cap increases into play through the construction of solar farms and battery energy storage systems, with more such infrastructure now possible.

To meet the country's decarbonisation goals, renewable generation capacity must increase by 400-500 megawatts every year until 2050.

"We're proud to be part of the transition to a more sustainable energy future," added Garth Dibley.