QLDC Media Advisory: Community invited to learn about future disposal options for Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting the community to attend a series of drop-in sessions in December and January to learn about and discuss potential options to inform a new long-term disposal strategy for the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).

These sessions provide an opportunity for residents to engage directly with QLDC staff, understand the process to assess and consider a range of different options for disposing treated wastewater from the facility, and to provide feedback to assist with Council's future decision‑making.

Community drop-in sessions will be held on the following dates and times:

Thursday, 11 December 2025

Time: Anytime between 5.00pm and 8.00pm

Location: Queenstown Event Centre

Monday, 15 December 2025

Time: Anytime between 4.00pm and 7.00pm

Location: Queenstown Event Centre

Thursday, 22 January 2026

Time: Anytime between 4.00pm and 7.00pm

Location: Queenstown Event Centre

Mayor John Glover explained, "Even though I know this is a really busy time for our community, if you have thoughts or feelings about how we manage, or should improve our management of wastewater treatment and effluent disposal, please come along to one of the drop‑in sessions."

"Your Council will have to decide on the 'best' way forward and it's really important to us that you give us a clear steer on that. Whilst there are still areas that we know we need more detail and information about, the information that will be provided at the sessions will provide a great context to understanding the issues we need to address," added Mayor Glover.

In response to ongoing challenges with the disposal field at Shotover WWTP, QLDC allocated $77.5 million through the Long Term Plan 2024–2034 to implement a new disposal strategy for the facility. The project commenced in October 2024, and a new solution is expected to be operational by the end of 2030.

The project aims to determine and implement a sustainable, environmentally friendly, and future‑proofed method for discharging treated wastewater from Shotover WWTP.

Councillors will consider a short list of options at a Full Council meeting in early 2026. Subject to Council approval, consent for the long‑term discharge solution will be lodged in May 2026, with construction targeted for completion by December 2030.