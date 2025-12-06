Facilitated bargaining set down for next week

The Employment Relations Authority has set down facilitated bargaining for the 9th and 10th December – next Tuesday and Wednesday – in Wellington.

Thursday we are in mediation on the joint application we filed with the PSA on FENZ's failure to consult with the Unions on the restructure that will slash 160 jobs.

The NZPFU will attend the facilitation in good faith, as we have all bargaining. FENZ needs to come to the table prepared to negotiate and move otherwise there is little to no hope of reaching a fair and reasonable settlement.

FENZ continues to put false information in the public arena disrespecting the work and rights of our membership. The Union will also use this opportunity to expose any such dishonesty before the Authority member.

We are really saddened that FENZ continues to disrespect our members with false information and attacks on the legal right to strike.

FENZ senior management needs to reconsider their attitudes. A contract can be negotiated but that will not address the distrust and the plummeting morale in the workplace. FENZ needs to take some advice on how to genuinely and constructively build relationships. A settlement will not erase the harm that FENZ's rhetoric has on its staff.

FENZ has unnecessarily harmed our members when the energy and focus should be on trying to find a way forward that will address the issues our members care deeply about. We put that sentiment to the CEO Kerry Gregory and Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan last week, but that has apparently fallen on deaf ears given the rhetoric and false information that has continued to be put in the public arena.

Strike action today

The reports from all Locals today, demonstrated today's strike was hugely supported by our members – off duty and on duty – Comms Centre dispatchers – VSOs, Trainers and Risk Reduction members were out in force. Dogs, families and supportive members of the public joined pickets and marches in city centres. It was fantastic to see retired and former NZPFU members, and current FENZ volunteers making the effort to show up too!

The noise levels of the toots of support were reported as higher than ever.

The communities are demonstrating that they understand the dire emergency and that we are fighting for New Zealand's fire service.

Strike notices for 1 hour full strikes from 12 noon have been notified for next Friday the 12th and the 19th December 2025. The National Committee will decide each week whether to lift those strikes. Unless advised otherwise members and the public should assume they are going ahead. Much will be dependent on FENZ's attitude and position in facilitated bargaining.