Sector leaders back Auckland's tourism and events push

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s tourism, hospitality and events sectors came together on Tuesday (2 December) for the Destination Auckland Industry Update, where city and national leaders reinforced the vital role of events and visitor activity in revitalising Auckland’s economy and international profile.

The gathering of nearly 300 industry leaders including Mayor Wayne Brown, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Louise Upston, and key partners from across the visitor economy, highlighted a strong sense of momentum as Auckland prepares for a significant year of events, new international connections and growing global visibility.

That momentum was strengthened further with the Minister confirming the latest recipients of the Events Boost Fund and Events Attraction Package on Wednesday (3 December), including eight Auckland events set to receive national investment.

The funded activity in Auckland includes:

FIFA World Series

Linkin Park’s return to Spark Arena

The Auckland Wooden Boat Festival (part of Moana Auckland)

&Juliet at The Civic

Forever Tomorrow: Chinese Art Now at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

The New Zealand Track and Field Championships

Auckland Writers Festival

Support for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s UNESCO City of Music Cluster

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive Nick Hill says it was fantastic to see such a positive turn out from the industry at the event and welcomed the funding announcement.

“Auckland is entering a turning point after years of disruption. The tide is finally turning for Auckland’s visitor economy,” Hill says, noting renewed international air connections and strong signs of demand.

In her presentation, Director Destination, Annie Dundas told the audience that Auckland must feel “always on”, with enhancements to the Discover Auckland website events section set to highlight the constant stream of activity across the region. Events which are invested, promoted and delivered by the Auckland Council group, including Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, will now all carry the Auckland Council Events brand to ensure transparency for the public.

Minister Upston acknowledged Auckland’s importance to the national tourism picture. She said New Zealand is now at 88 per cent of pre-Covid visitor numbers, with the Government focused on lifting employment and attracting high-value visitors through its tourism growth roadmap.

Industry leaders also spoke optimistically about the city’s direction. Duco Events founder David Higgins described Auckland’s current trajectory as “on the cusp of a rising tide”.

The Government’s announcement does not replace the $30 million events underwrite approved by Auckland Council. The underwrite remains a critical mechanism to enable Auckland to confidently bid in a highly competitive international market and create a pipeline of future activity.

“While the new Government funding is both welcome and necessary, it is not guaranteed beyond the next two years. Auckland still urgently needs a long-term, sustainable funding model for major events and destination marketing. We support the mayor’s call for a user pays bed levy, allowing revenue raised in Auckland to stay in Auckland,” says Hill.