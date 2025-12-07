FDA Admits Vaccine-Related Child Deaths; NZDSOS Calls for Accountability in New Zealand

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged at least 10 child deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccines, prompting advocacy group NZDSOS to demand similar transparency and accountability in New Zealand.

The group highlights uninvestigated sudden deaths among young New Zealanders, including Aramea, Isabella, Felix, Liam, and Louis, and criticizes the lack of thorough causality assessments by local health authorities.

NZDSOS questions why New Zealand’s media and regulatory bodies, such as Medsafe and the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM), have not adequately addressed reports of vaccine-related adverse events. The group argues that risk-benefit assessments for the Pfizer vaccine were not updated after initial approval in 2021, despite ongoing safety concerns.

In response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s pandemic response hearings, NZDSOS has launched the *Substantial Minority Inquiry*, a series of evidence-based video presentations by independent experts addressing critical questions ignored by the Commission. The group calls for public scrutiny of vaccine safety data, whistleblower testimonies, and the use of behavioral psychology techniques by government agencies.

NZDSOS urges New Zealanders to share evidence, support independent health advocacy, and hold officials accountable for ensuring informed consent and minimizing harm.