Sim Consulting Joins NZ Business Connect – Strengthening SMEs Through Strategy, Structure and Sustainable Growth

NZ Business Connect welcomes Sim Consulting, founded by business adviser Aylwin Sim. Established in 2023, the consultancy began with a mission to help organisations improve performance by strengthening their systems, planning, and execution.

As Aylwin supported a range of corporate clients, he recognised that many small and medium-sized businesses faced similar pressures but often without the tools or structure needed to manage growth effectively. This led to an expanded focus in 2024, with Sim Consulting now working closely with SMEs and family-owned companies across New Zealand to help them operate with more clarity, confidence, and control.

Sim Consulting provides advisory services, business coaching, and practical implementation support. These services are delivered through structured frameworks and regular sessions designed to help owners refine their strategy once, then follow through with processes and actions that genuinely move the business forward. The consultancy works particularly with SMEs in construction and trades, manufacturing and engineering, logistics and energy, and professional services.

Aylwin brings more than twenty years of experience in leadership, operations, and delivery. Having worked both inside organisations and as an external adviser, he understands the realities of running a business and avoids offering solutions that sound good on paper but fail in practice. Clients value his ability to break complex challenges into clear steps, build workable systems, and guide teams through improvement in a way that feels achievable rather than overwhelming.

Sim Consulting is built on the belief that businesses should support their owners and enable a sustainable lifestyle, not consume all their energy. By helping SMEs strengthen their operations, improve decision-making, and build reliable systems, Aylwin equips them for long-term stability and growth.

NZ Business Connect is pleased to welcome Aylwin Sim and Sim Consulting, a practical and forward-thinking partner for organisations ready to strengthen their foundations and move confidently into their next stage of growth.

Contact Aylwin Sim

https://sim.consulting/

aylwin@sim.consulting

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz