Stats NZ launches first community design group for the next census

Stats NZ is establishing new collaborative design groups to help ensure the perspectives of communities are included in the design of New Zealand's next census.

The census is moving to a model that uses more of the information already collected by government, known as administrative (admin) data, supported by information collected through a new annual census survey. Other tailored approaches will also be implemented to help meet the data needs of smaller population groups.

"The change means we will be producing census insights more often and in a more sustainable way, but it will take time to make the shift," explains Stats NZ's Deputy Chief Executive, Tia Warbrick.

"We know the new approach will continue to evolve and take time to get right. It's vital we understand community perspectives on what's important to them and where further development is needed, and work together on solutions," says Tia.

Stats NZ is working to establish community design groups with a range of partners and groups, including iwi Māori, Pacific, disabled, ethnic, LGBTIQ+, and homeless and transient communities.

"These groups are in various stages of being established, as we work with community leaders and government representatives on the best way forward," says Tia.

Initially, the groups will contribute to the planning for the next census, but other key statistics programmes will also benefit from their advice and perspectives.

While the arrangements for each group are likely to be different, the first to be established will be the Crown‑Māori Statistical Design Forum (the Forum).

Stats NZ is seeking expressions of interest for members to join the Forum, which will reflect iwi Māori data needs and aspirations, and contribute to how future census data and statistics are planned and developed.

The Forum's membership will bring together different regional insights, and a broad mix of expertise, knowledge, and experience.

Collectively, the membership will include Māori data governance, statistical and data expertise, te ao Māori, tikanga, and iwi, hapū, and whānau perspectives.

"Members will play a key role in ensuring our statistical products and services are shaped by, and for, the communities they are intended to serve," says Tia.

Stats NZ will share further updates about the setup of these community design groups over the coming months, including future opportunities for people to get involved.