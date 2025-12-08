Wet & Forget joins NZC as Super Smash front-of-shirt partner

Iconic Kiwi business Wet & Forget has partnered up with NZC to become the front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming Super Smash season.

Following a record breaking 2024/25 season in terms of TV viewership and digital engagement, the new partnership will see Wet & Forget's branding feature prominently on the front of all Super Smash team playing kits, as well as integrated across matchday, broadcast and digital platforms throughout the competition which begins on Boxing Day.

NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink said the partnership brings together two well-loved New Zealand brands at a crucial time for the domestic game.

"We're delighted to welcome Wet & Forget into the New Zealand Cricket family as our new Super Smash front-of-shirt partner," Weenink said.

"Super Smash plays a key role in connecting families and young fans with the game over summer, and Wet & Forget is a brand that's equally embedded in Kiwi homes and communities.

"This partnership strengthens the commercial platform for Super Smash and supports our wider ambition to grow the reach and relevance of cricket across New Zealand."

Wet & Forget Chief Executive Andre Gargiulo said the partnership was a natural fit for the brand.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with New Zealand Cricket and to see Wet & Forget on the front of the Super Smash playing shirts this season," Gargiulo said.

"Cricket over summer is part of the fabric of Kiwi life – from families watching under the sun to kids replicating their heroes in the backyard – and that aligns perfectly with who we are as a brand.

"We're looking forward to bringing the partnership to life for fans around the country and supporting the continued growth of our summer game."

The new Wet & Forget-branded Super Smash kits will be officially unveiled at the 2025/26 season launch event at Sumner Beach in Christchurch tomorrow, with stars from all 12 men's and women's teams coming together to launch the competition two weeks out from the first match.

The 64-game competition will see BLACKCAPS, WHITE FERNS and rising stars battle it out in 30 double-header match-days across 32 days of round robin play from December 26 to January 26, before two days of finals action at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on January 30 and 31.

The continuous flow of Super Smash cricket will be live and free all summer on TVNZ+, TVNZ 1 and TVNZ DUKE.