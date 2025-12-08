Qantas Unveils New Auckland Lounge and Announces Two International Routes

Qantas has today unveiled its highly anticipated new Auckland lounge and announced two new international routes from New Zealand, with year-round services from Auckland to Samoa and the Gold Coast taking off in June 2026*.

New routes from Auckland to Samoa and Gold Coast

The new flights, which are on sale today, will add more than 100,000 seats annually to the Qantas network from New Zealand, providing more choice across the Tasman and to the Pacific.

The Auckland to Gold Coast route will operate three times weekly from 16 June 2026*, with Qantas the only airline offering Business class between the two cities, giving Kiwis a premium travel option to Queensland's famous beach city.

The launch of flights from Auckland to Apia marks the first-ever Qantas international flight from New Zealand to the Pacific Islands, making Samoa more accessible than ever for Kiwi travellers.

Auckland Lounge

Coinciding with the announcement of the new routes, Qantas is preparing to open the doors to its new International Lounge at Auckland Airport on 17 December. The footprint of the new lounge is 60 per cent larger than the previous space, providing capacity for more than 370 customers across dedicated zones for dining, relaxing and working.

An elevated food and beverage offering celebrates New Zealand's produce and wine and Platinum One and Platinum Frequent Flyers will have access to a new dedicated dining area featuring a seasonal menus and signature First lounge dishes by Qantas Creative Director of Food, Beverage and Service, Neil Perry.

Customers will be able to charge up and stay connected before their flight with 70 per cent of seats fitted with charging points. Fifteen shower suites have been built for customers to freshen up during long-haul journeys, particularly those transiting on the popular direct Auckland–New York service.

More information can be found here.

Building momentum in New Zealand

The announcements come after Qantas' inaugural Auckland–Perth service departed on Sunday 7 December, enhancing travel options for New Zealanders to Western Australia and providing connections on the airline's direct services to London, Paris and Rome from Perth.

The service also connects with Qantas's new Perth–Johannesburg flights, opening up South Africa for New Zealand travellers through the airline's partnership with Airlink.

Qantas has also today continued to expand its trans-Tasman operations with three** more Auckland – Brisbane services per week. This is in addition to increased capacity during peak periods including Christmas and April school holidays, plus daily New York services throughout June announced earlier this year.

Comments to be attributed to CEO Qantas International Cam Wallace:

"Auckland is one of our most important international hubs and these announcements show the scale of investment and growth we're making in New Zealand.

"We're launching our first-ever service from New Zealand to the Pacific Islands with Auckland–Samoa and offering the only Business cabin option on flight to the Gold Coast.

"Combined with our new Auckland lounge soon to open and this weekend's launch of flights to Perth, we're giving Kiwi travellers more choice and premium experiences than ever before."

Comments to be attributed to New Zealand's Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Louise Upston:

"It's always fantastic to welcome new routes into New Zealand. I want to congratulate Qantas for strengthening ties with New Zealand and supporting tourism growth.

"I hope Queenslanders make the most of this opportunity and experience everything New Zealand has to offer. Everyone must go! and Qantas is helping them to do so."

Key information:

The new Auckland to Gold Coast route will fly year-round on a Boeing 737 aircraft three times per week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It will operate as QF210, scheduled to depart Auckland at 10:20am and arriving in Gold Coast at 12:00pm.

The inaugural flight will take off on Tuesday 16 June 2026, with one way economy fares starting from NZD$320.

The new Auckland to Apia (Samoa) route will also fly year-round on a Boeing 737 aircraft three times per week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday as a continuation of Sydney-Auckland services.

The inaugural flight will also take off on Tuesday 16 June 2026, with one way economy fares starting from NZD$370.

*subject to government and regulatory approval