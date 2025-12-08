10 Famous Kiwis Share Their Golden Rules For Staying Safe On The Road

As the mercury rises and the summer holidays are approaching, thousands of New Zealanders will be clocking up more kilometres on the road as they head to beaches, baches and barbecues. But with more vehicles on the move comes more risk.

In the Driver's Seat with Greg Murphy, a podcast series hosted by motorsport legend Greg Murphy (Murph), is encouraging people to think differently about how they drive - from daily habits to long‑haul decisions. Across ten episodes, Murph interviews some of New Zealand's most recognisable names about their driving quirks, cautionary tales, and the lessons that have stuck with them over the years.

Guests include Rocket Lab's Sir Peter Beck, Dame Susan Devoy, Sir Peter Leitch aka The Mad Butcher, wellness advocate Art Green, comedian Paul Ego, fishing expert Matt Watson, parenting expert Nathan Wallis, sports presenter Laura McGoldrick, radio hosts Jay Reeve and Duncan Heyde, former Silver Fern Jenny‑May Clarkson.

Produced by driver safety experts AutoSense, the series blends entertainment with impact and has become a surprising source of practical wisdom and behind‑the‑scenes stories.

Each episode begins with a drive around Auckland's city fringe in the guest's own car and then moves into a studio for deep conversations ranging from childhood memories to serious crash stories.

One of the most powerful moments in the series is when Murph recounts to Laura McGoldrick the late‑night crash that changed his life — tired, with alcohol still in his system, on a road he'd driven "heaps of times before." He lost control, spinning 180 degrees and sliding down a bank into trees, his Datsun 1200 colliding with a tree just inches behind the passenger seat.

"I thought the passenger was dead. I thought I'd killed her," he says, recalling the pitch‑black silence, no streetlights, no mobile phones, and the sheer luck of a passing car finding them and raising the alarm.

"It was a significant moment...a wake‑up call in a big way...fate just gave me a second chance," he said.

Murph's guests all share their own stories and advice, while sometimes light‑hearted, they have a serious edge for anyone planning a road trip this summer.

Here are ten of their driving tips from the In the Driver's Seat with Greg Murphy series:

Laura McGoldrick – "It's a limit, not a target," underscores her Dad's philosophy about speed restrictions, and how she still regards speed limits. These days Laura treats drive time as meaningful connection time with her kids. "Some of my favourite moments happen in the car."

Jay Reeve and Duncan Heyde – Stay alert by staying curious. Jay changes his school run routes just to mix it up: "I'm an inquisitive driver." He pre‑sets his playlist before each trip - but his kids often hijack the aux cord from the back seat. Still, he uses the steering wheel skip button to regain control.

Jenny‑May Clarkson – Stay mentally engaged. Jenny‑May uses podcasts to stay focused, especially on long drives. A former police officer who attended her first fatal crash at just 20, she's now raising four children - including two daughters who have recently learnt to drive. "I'm always saying to them: don't be a dick... make the right decisions... think about how you protect yourself."

Sir Peter Beck – Take young drivers to a racetrack to learn car control. "Everybody needs to go to the racetrack to see what a car is capable of, even just to understand what happens if you get into a drift or a slide."

Matt Watson – Assume someone will be on the wrong side of the road. "Always expect someone to be on the wrong side of the road, especially around blind corners".

Nathan Wallis – Parents lead by example. "Adults set the emotional tone in the car. Stay calm - they're learning from you, even before they start driving."

Dame Susan Devoy – Remove phone temptation. "I lock it in the console so I can't use it."

Sir Peter Leitch – Block out distractions early on. "When you first get your licence, don't even have the radio on. Just focus."

Art Green – Prioritise sleep — don't let yourself get drowsy. "I would never let myself get to that point... sleep is my number one thing."

Paul Ego – Short naps and fresh air work. "Windows down, cold air in the face... five‑minute nap. Bam. It works."

AutoSense CEO, Charles Dawson says the podcast was designed to spark honest conversations about how we drive, especially over the busy summer season. "New Zealanders will travel thousands of kilometres this summer, often on unfamiliar roads, with passengers in the car, and with a lot on their minds. These stories remind us that even experienced drivers can lose focus. But they also show that making small changes like putting away your phone out of reach or staying calm with your kids, can make a big difference."

All episodes of In the Driver's Seat with Greg Murphy are now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Highlights and bonus content are available via AutoSenseNZ on Instagram and Facebook.